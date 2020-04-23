Lower Elkhorn NRD celebrates Arbor Day with tree sales

NORFOLK - Friday is Arbor Day and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is celebrating with a special tree-planting program.

Information & Education Specialist Julie Wragge says the Lower Elkhorn NRD is cleaning out its inventory.

"We have a variety of seedlings and shrubs available for purchase this Friday. You can get them in bundles of 25 for $22. We will be out at Maskenthine Lake at the Tree Distribution Center. We will have a drive thru pick up because of COVID-19."

Wragge says planting trees protect your property for the future and greenery also improves your health.

The tree sale is set for Friday 10 to 4 at the Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area.

