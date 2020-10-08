Windbreak
NORFOLK - If you have a windbreak of trees in need of renovation or you want to start a windbreak, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District can help you out.

Natural Resources Technician Todd Stewart says they can cost-share up to 75 percent of the renovation. They’ll help design it and select tree varieties that will last.

Stewart says most of the shelterbelts and windbreaks in the area are around 100 years old.

"When you get to 100 years old, you're a little more susceptible to diseases and breaks. That's what we're seeing with trees. With these shelterbelts and windbreaks, we like to see people take a couple of rows out and plant some new trees. Then in 10 to 15 years they can take some more rows out and plant some more trees so they're never without a windbreak."

If you want to renovate your windbreak, don’t start any tree removal until after you talk to Todd because it all has to be approved by a state forester before it can be cost shared.

To talk to Todd call the Lower Elkhorn NRD at (402) 371-7313.

