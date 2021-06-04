NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans are encouraged to participate in the 26th annual Norfolk Area Relay for Life.
It starts on Saturday with a drive-thru luminaria at the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot from 11 to 1.
Co-Chair Anita Larsen says next week they’ll have Mission Monday, Teams Tuesday, Walking Wednesday, Thank You Thursday, Family Friday, and Relay Day Saturday June 12th at 8 p.m. where you can set luminarias out on your porch or driveway.
Larsen says they’re also having an online auction throughout the week.
"If you go to BiddingOwl.Com/RelayForLifeofNorfolkArea,you can get signed up to check out the goods for our online silent auction. You can even change your name so you don't potentially have to outbid your friends."
For more information or to donate visit RelayForLife.Org/NorfolkAreaNE.