LINCOLN - According to models and Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska is set to reach its peak of the coronavirus the last week of April.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday Ricketts said to lessen that peak, it’s important that Nebraskans continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
Ricketts also talked about the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives forgivable loans to small businesses.
Jeff Kanger with First State Bank said the program has four quarters to it. In the first quarter, the applications are run through the small business administration and processed. Then funding is secured for the small businesses that need the money to maintain payroll.
Kanger says the state is coming to the end of quarter one and $1.5 billion will be processed in the applications.
"Quarter two is critical, because it's the funding component. Getting the money out to the small businesses to rehire people and continue operations. That's coming up here in the next couple of weeks. I'd say quarter three is the documentation side. For all of the businesses that are using this program, keep your receipts and track your payroll because in the fourth quarter we're going to need all of that information to ultimately get that loan forgiven."
Also during the press conference Ricketts proclaimed Sunday as a statewide day of prayer to pray for those impacted by the virus, the ill, and the EMT and health care providers.