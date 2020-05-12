Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says the new guidelines will go into effect Wednesday.
Thompson says it’s exciting news for the area.
"There's a reason why we put the social distancing in place in the first place, but we also realize that people need to make money. We need to get back to work, and we need to get the economy rolling again. It's just that we have to be careful when we do that. If we're not still practicing social distancing, if we're not wearing masks, if we're not doing the things that we need to be doing, and we see a spike in numbers again, this can all be rolled back and we could be back at square one again."
Thompson says you still need to take the situation seriously and not think we are all in the clear.
She says you need to have the mindset that everyone you come in contact with as a potential carrier.