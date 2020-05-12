Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.

Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says the new guidelines will go into effect Wednesday.

Thompson says it’s exciting news for the area.

"There's a reason why we put the social distancing in place in the first place, but we also realize that people need to make money. We need to get back to work, and we need to get the economy rolling again. It's just that we have to be careful when we do that. If we're not still practicing social distancing, if we're not wearing masks, if we're not doing the things that we need to be doing, and we see a spike in numbers again, this can all be rolled back and we could be back at square one again."

Thompson says you still need to take the situation seriously and not think we are all in the clear.

She says you need to have the mindset that everyone you come in contact with as a potential carrier.

Tags

In other news

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…