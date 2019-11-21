WAYNE - You’re encouraged to look to the sky Thursday to get a look at a rare occurrence.
Dr. Todd Young, professor of physics and astronomy at Wayne State says a meteor storm will be able to be seen.
Young says unlike a meteor shower, a meteor storm can last anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.
He says find a level, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.
"At about 10:30 at night is when I would recommend you to get outside and into position. It's going to be pretty low on the horizon and as time goes on you'll see the radiant. The radiant is the point in space where all of the streaks of light seem to be coming from and it'll rise."
Young says the source of this meteor storm is unknown, but it is suspected to be the debris of a long period comet from the Oort Cloud that surrounds the solar system.