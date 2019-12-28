STANTON - The Stanton County Emergency Director has died.
According to the the Sheriff’s office, Sanford (Sandy) Goshorn, 74 died suddenly Friday evening.
Sanford collapsed at this home and was later pronounced dead at Faith Regional Health Services after being taken there by ambulance.
Sanford had been the Emergency Management Director for more than 30 years and had served as a Deputy State Fire Marshal before retiring from that position several years ago.
Sanford was a decorated combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient for his service in Vietnam.
Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.