NORFOLK - Video game enthusiasts are encouraged to get practicing and participate in the upcoming Norfolk LAN Party gaming tournament.
Organizer Nick Wildman says there will be five different games to participate in this year; Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Rainbow Six Siege.
Another organizer Dr. Dave Kassmeier says the prize pool is huge with over $2,000 worth of prizes to hand out like computer cases, case fans, a 500 GB hard drive, keyboards, and computer mice.
Kassmeier says new this year, they’re teaming up with Wayne State College.
"They have a new Esports collegiate team, so they'll be doing some recruiting. I've been in touch with Northeast Community College as well, but Wayne State is definitely going to be there. They'll have a table there to get some more information and shirts."
The tournament is set for Friday August 7th from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the 8th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the former Alco store across from Hy-Vee East.
Registration cost $30 plus a special deal for streamers.
To register go to NorfolkLANParty.Com.