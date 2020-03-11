NORFOLK - Local stores are seeing the effects from the coronavirus concerns.
Alicia who works at Wal-Mart in Norfolk called in to KEXL’s Wake Up Show and said the panic of shoppers doesn’t compare to the flu going around.
She says items are flying off the shelves.
"Especially the hand sanitizer. We've been out of that for two weeks and everyday people are asking if we have any. (They're) even taking it off the registers. The registers are now empty."
She adds the cleaning wipes shelves are empty and toilet paper is getting low, and all the panic started Friday when Nebraska’s first case of the coronavirus was detected.