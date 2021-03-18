LINCOLN - Normally chamber members and the public go to Lincoln for the Northeast Nebraska Day at the Capitol, but this year it was held virtually.
Nonetheless, an update from various local senators was given.
Senator Mike Flood of Norfolk said they just got word back on Highway 275 from Scribner to West Point that the environmental impact statement came back favorable so progress on making that road four lanes can continue.
"They are trimming the trees along that region to prevent nesting of birds which signals very seriously that the Department of Transportation is going to be letting that for bid yet this spring. We could see orange cones on 275 by this summer, so we are seeing some positive developments."
Flood also talked about the budget and said state tax revenue exceeded projections so there will be some spending priorities that emerge from the Appropriations Committee and serious tax cutting proposals from the Revenue Committee.
Senator Ben Hansen of Fremont talked about his excitement for the Highway 275 project to continue and his priority bill LB 644, the property tax request act.