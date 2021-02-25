MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam call taking place.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, citizens have reached out about receiving calls from the Social Security Administration.
Volk says the caller, claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, is asking for Social Security numbers or even just the last four digits.
He says the Social Security Administration will never ask for your Social Security number, and the real Social Security Administration knows your number already and will not contact you over the phone.
Volk reminds the public not to give out Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or other personal information to anyone.