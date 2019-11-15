NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is set to unveil its newest exhibit Friday during an opening reception.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says the title of the exhibit is “Nebraska Rocks: A Mid-Century Music Scene.”
"We are partnering with the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame so we have items coming up from Omaha, Columbus, and a lot Norfolk. The opening reception will actually feature in the gallery live music by members of members of The Smoke Ring, Thudwinker, Daybreak, Young Country, and more."
Cox says on display will be items from a time when local musicians were making national waves.
The free opening reception is set for Friday evening at 6, and will feature live musical performances in the gallery.
The exhibit will be open through March 21.