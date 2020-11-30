NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library and Norfolk Public Schools have announced a new partnership.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says the library’s collection of e-books is now available to all public school students without them needing a library card.
Chamberlain says all students need to do is talk with their librarian to get the details on how to connect their school library account with the public one.
She says there’s around 26,000 e-books and e-audiobooks in their collection and they’ll be able to share about 14,000 of them to children and young adults.
"There's a wide variety of things from read along books for those early learners who are still following along as they have highlighted text all of the way up to best selling young adult titles that have been made into movies that are really popular."
Chamberlain says this partnership comes at a good time as more kids than normal are learning at home.