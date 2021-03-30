LINCOLN - Local input is being sought for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Sandy Benson with the Nebraska Forest Service says the idea is to enhance collaboration among the various organizations that manage fire in North Central and Northeast Nebraska, and to help prepare for and respond to wildfire.
"Landowners in counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for other activities related to fire protection."
Benson says the plan itself is a tool for fire departments, agencies, emergency managers, public officials, and land managers to use when addressing wildfire concerns.
She says feedback from local may include topics such as identification of ingress/egress routes and safe zones for citizens, structures and critical infrastructure areas.
To submit input, email Sandy at SBenson4@UNL.EDU.