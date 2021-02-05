NORFOLK - COVID-19 case numbers are going down and the amount of people getting the vaccine is going up in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says it’s a positive time during this pandemic as the health department is finally getting ahead of the virus instead of just reacting to it.
Thompson says they’re currently vaccinating the Phase 1B population which is those 65 and older and those 18 and older with high risk medical conditions.
She says they’re giving limited doses of vaccines to the three hospitals in the health district, Midtown Health Clinic, and U-Save Pharmacy.
"Eventually other clinics and pharmacies will also be able to give these vaccines, but the bad part is we're still going to get the same amount of allocations."
Thompson encourages those that have registered on the vaccination list to be patient as you will get a phone call, but when depends on the number of vaccine doses the health department gets and how fast clinics can get set up to provide shots.