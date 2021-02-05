Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - COVID-19 case numbers are going down and the amount of people getting the vaccine is going up in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district.

Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says it’s a positive time during this pandemic as the health department is finally getting ahead of the virus instead of just reacting to it.

Thompson says they’re currently vaccinating the Phase 1B population which is those 65 and older and those 18 and older with high risk medical conditions.

She says they’re giving limited doses of vaccines to the three hospitals in the health district, Midtown Health Clinic, and U-Save Pharmacy.

"Eventually other clinics and pharmacies will also be able to give these vaccines, but the bad part is we're still going to get the same amount of allocations."

Thompson encourages those that have registered on the vaccination list to be patient as you will get a phone call, but when depends on the number of vaccine doses the health department gets and how fast clinics can get set up to provide shots.

Tags

In other news

Keep bacteria away from your Super Bowl party

Keep bacteria away from your Super Bowl party

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for the Lombardi Trophy this weekend and if you host a Super Bowl party that includes food you need to battle bacteria to keep foodborne illnesses away.

Missouri River to remain low headed into spring flood season

Missouri River to remain low headed into spring flood season

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will likely remain low this month because conditions remain dry and snowpack levels are below average throughout the region.