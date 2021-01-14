O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department will soon begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations for its nine county region.
Whitney Abbott says Phase 1A vaccinations will wrap up this week, and registrations will kick off for Phase 1B.
Abbott says the next phase is individuals 75 years or older.
"We have on our website a survey for them to fill out. The health department will then follow up with them. We know that sometimes that can be tricky - going online and filling out surveys - and so we have partnered with our local libraries and senior centers. If anybody has issues getting on the internet and finding our website, then they can call their local library or senior center."
Abbott says registration is required and walk-ins will be turned away.
For more information go to NCDHD.Ne.Gov.