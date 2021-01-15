NORFOLK - Now that it’s winter and your house is closed up, it’s important to test for a deadly gas you can’t see or smell, radon.
Krista Snodgrass, Public Health Nurse for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says radon is responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year.
Snodgrass says they have test kits you can purchase for $8 plus tax.
"Just hang them in your basement or the lowest level of your house for 72 hours. The company we get our kits from also offers a 90-day kit so if the radon level in your house is high we recommend doing another short-term kit or purchasing one of those 90-day kits to get a true accurate reading."
Snodgrass says radon is found in the ground and comes up through your foundation and if it’s in your house at a level of four or higher you’ll want to install a mitigation system.
You can buy a test kit at the health department’s Wisner, Norfolk, or Tekamah office or online at ELVPHD.Org.