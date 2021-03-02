NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has some COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming up for those in Phase 1B.
According to a press release, there’s a vaccine clinic Tuesday night in Lyons and other clinics in Norfolk, Beemer and Stanton later this week.
Individuals 65 years of age and over who would like to schedule an appointment can go to ELVPHD.Org.
Those that have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the last few weeks don’t need to do so again.
The health department and local healthcare partners have begun vaccinating the education sector in the health district. That effort will continue for a few more weeks before they can move into the other tiers in Phase 1B.
Timing of the phases is dependent upon the ratio of vaccine supply and the public demand in each phase of the vaccine.