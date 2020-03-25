NORTH PLATTE - As more positive cases of the coronavirus are identified in Nebraska, more medical supplies will be needed, especially in rural clinics and hospitals.
Dr. Todd Hlavaty, President of the Nebraska Medical Association says any business that has a bulk supply of medical equipment is requested to donate the much-needed supplies.
Hlavaty says small physician clinics and hospitals are running short on supplies and are requesting assistance.
"The hot spots of the areas should get the supplies first, but it's leaving part of rural America out of the equation. The feedback we're getting from the physician members is that they're short of supplies. Those include masks, gowns, and goggles."
Hlavaty says examples of businesses that may have access to such supplies are dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies, and construction companies.
If you have extra supplies, contact your local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop them off.