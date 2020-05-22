Sacred Heart Parish

NORFOLK - A number of local churches have reopened since closing in-person services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Father Pat McLaughlin says the parishes of Sacred Heart in Norfolk, St. Peter in Stanton, and St. Leonard in Madison resumed regular Mass schedule this past weekend.

McLaughlin says they have taped off a lot of the seating areas to maintain social distancing and parishioners respected that.

He says this is a new situation for everyone.

"Some parishes are opting to ask people to go to certain Sunday liturgies based on their name and the alphabet we might be looking at something like that as more and more people decide to congregate. We're also giving people the option to attend daily masses. On Wednesdays at Sacred Heart, at both our morning Mass and our evening Mass, we're trying to reserve that time for those people who are elderly or who have underlying health conditions."

McLaughlin says regular updates will continue to be provided, and they’ll also continue to live stream the Mass services for those choosing to stay home.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska officials watching Omaha for strain on hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska public health officials are watching for signs of strain on Omaha’s hospitals following a steady increase in coronavirus patients, but the state’s chief medical officer says he isn’t yet worried about the caseload as Gov. Pete Ricketts moves to further ease restrictions.

Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claim…