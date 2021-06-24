NORFOLK - The Norfolk Library Foundation is calling on all artists in Northeast Nebraska to take part in a special project.
Norfolk Public Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says they want to add local artwork to the library.
"We're looking for a creative unique piece of art that celebrates the spirit of the past or present Elkhorn Valley. It can be of any kind of medium, anything that we can hang on a wall. We have a wall between our Community Rooms where we will hang that winning piece of art."
Chamberlain says submissions must be the original work of the artist, and must be able to be completed and delivered to the library within three months of selection.
Artists have until August 16 to apply and can do so at the Norfolk Library Foundation’s website.