LINCOLN - Most, if not everyone’s lives have been disrupted in some way due to the coronavirus, especially those that own a business.
Tony Goins, Director of Economic Development for the state said during Governor Pete Ricketts’ daily coronavirus press conference Friday that state and federal leaders are working hard to provide relief to businesses across Nebraska.
Goins said some practical steps businesses can take is contact vendors about payment arrangements and look at bank loan and rent deferments.
He said small businesses are also encouraged to look at the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
"That's available to small businesses and nonprofit organizations with fewer that 500 employees. This provides up to $2 million of working capitol and long term repayment of up to 30 years. The interest rate is 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent for nonprofits. Payments are deferred for up to one year and you can apply for an emergency grant of $10,000 when applying for the loan."
Goins said the newly signed CARES Act will also help small businesses as it includes payroll tax deferment between now and January 2021 and employee retention credit.
For more information about the programs visit Opportunity.Nebraska.Gov.