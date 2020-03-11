The Transportation Security Administration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A loaded handgun was spotted at a Sioux City airport security checkpoint Wednesday and confiscated from the Nebraska woman who was carrying it.

The Transportation Security Administration says the 9 mm semi-automatic had one of its eight bullets in the chamber.

A TSA officer says the X-ray machine showed the gun inside the woman's carry-on bag.

The woman lives in Ponca and she told Sioux City Police that she didn't know the gun was in the bag.

She says the weapon belonged to her husband and that they had reported the gun as stolen because they lost track of it.

