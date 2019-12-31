NEW YORK, NY - Many will start their New Year’s resolutions Wednesday and a popular one is to be healthier.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America wants you to remember not to neglect your mental health.
President and CEO Chuck Fuschillo tells News Talk WJAG living a healthy lifestyle becomes even more important for better aging.
He says they have ten steps for healthy aging.
"Learn new things - pick up a new hobby like playing tennis, learn to speak a foreign language, try a cooking class, or something you haven’t done before. What you're doing is challenging your brain. When you do that without even knowing it you're exercising your brain."
Fuschillo says part of being proactive with your brain health also includes getting a memory screening.
He says our brains need regular checkups, just as other parts of our bodies do.
For more information about memory screenings go to the website ALZFDN.Org.