KANSAS CITY, MO - The Chief Credit Officer for Farm Credit Services of America expects some themes from this year to carry into 2021, especially for the livestock sector.
Tim Koch said 2020 was a year with a lot of uncertainty and volatility and going into 2021 those same two terms probably apply.
Koch said there are a few things producers can do to sustain their operation.
"Continue to stay in touch with the processor to focus on what their marketing strategy is and can look like. Looking at opportunities to hedge your production at profitable levels and that's the one thing we can look at forward into 2021 as there are opportunities to take some of the price risk off of the table and not have that be just one other thing that producers need to worry about."
Koch said having a defined marketing strategy is a really important aspect to navigate your operation any year, but especially when volatility and turbulence is anticipated.
He also said there’s a pretty low probability that there will be the same level of ad hoc payments in 2021.