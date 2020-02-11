Little Texas
EWING - A longtime country music band is coming to Nebraska as part of Ewing’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Little Texas will perform Sunday May 24 during the town’s annual Summer FunFest.  

Little Texas was a part of the “Young Country” movement of the early ‘90s, and responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much appreciated bolt of life into the genre.

Their first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All The Love,” became a Top-10 hit, as did their next single, “First Time For Everything.”

Also, Nebraska based band Hi-Fi Hangover will open and close for the group in an evening that promises a full night of entertainment.

Tickets will be available online and at local businesses beginning Monday February 24th.

The cost is $15 in advance, and $20 at the gate.  There will be a $2.00 handling fee for online orders.

The Little Texas performance will highlight a weekend of activities over the Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the community’s 150th anniversary.

