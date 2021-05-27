EWING - A slew of events and activities are set to take place this weekend for the Ewing Summer Funfest 150th plus one celebration.
On Friday evening there will be a road rally and cruise night, Saturday look forward to a cornhole tournament and glow in the dark shootout, and Sunday will feature a $10,000 putt for dough contest, $250,000 hole-in-one shootout, and concert.
Hi-Fi-Hangover will open at 8 and then Little Texas will take over at 9 with the four original members set to perform.
Little Texas was at the top of country music charts in the 90’s and bassists Duane Propes says that time period was a complete blur.
"What's funny is I was just talking to a friend about this exact thing. You know, the sad thing about it was we didn't get a chance to enjoy it and realize what was going on at the time. We were touring continuously and if we weren't touring we were in the studio. There was always something going on and we really didn't realize what was happening until someone walked up and said our big time albums went double platinum."
Admission to the concert is $20. For tickets or more information about the whole celebration, visit EwingSummerFunfest.Com.