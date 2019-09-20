NORFOLK - An early-fall Norfolk tradition continues Saturday for a 40th consecutive year.
The annual Lions Club Parade kicks off at 10 o’clock and Randy Stingley says it will include a variety of floats in all shapes and sizes.
Stingley says this year’s theme is “Looking Back, and Looking Ahead.”
The mile-long parade route is the same as in recent years starting at the intersection of 4th Street and Elm Avenue.
It then proceeds South on 4th to Madison Avenue… west on Madison to 5th Street… and north on 5th to Walnut Avenue just south of Norfolk Senior High.
Again it’s set to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday.