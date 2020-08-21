LINDSAY - Lindsay Corporation which started out in the Northeast Nebraska town of Lindsay has come a long way and developed lots of new technological advances for irrigation systems.
Aftermarket Manager Brad Dunbar says there’s a new tool now available for farmers to manage their irrigation systems called FieldNET Pivot Watch which offers reporting on application, pressure, current position, direction and pivot speed.
"It’s the industry's leading remote irrigation monitoring solution and also at an ultra-low-cost. The solar panel unit mounts on the end of the center pivot, regardless of the age or brand, and this also includes hydraulic systems out in the field. With integrated cellular connectivity, GPS monitoring and other enabled sensors, this solution lets growers monitor their pivot's functions via the FieldNET app, and growers can monitor their pivots any time at any location that they are at."
Dunbar says the unit is available on Amazon and after farmers purchase and receive it, they can easily connect the unit to their pivot.
He says the unit attaches directly to the span, there’s no need to connect into the electrical circuitry on the machine. Then you can start monitoring right away.