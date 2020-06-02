NORFOLK - A Lincoln woman was arrested after Norfolk Police found her passed out in a vehicle.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South 14th Street.
The reporting party stated that there was a car in their driveway, and they did not know who was in it.
Officers arrived and found a female passed put in the driver’s seat with a can of “air duster” in her right hand.
The female woke up briefly while the officer was standing by the car door. When she woke up, she placed the can to her lips and took a breath of the substance.
The officer knocked on the window and asked her to roll the window down, but she had trouble figuring out how do that.
She was identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Norman. The officer asked Norman several questions, but she was unable to answer due to being confused from inhaling the air duster.
Norman was then arrested for inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating substances.
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered three air duster bottles and the receipts of when and where they were purchased.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.