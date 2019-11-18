NORFOLK - Lincoln Montessori school representatives recently visited Washington D.C. to pick up their National Blue Ribbon School award from the U.S. Department of Education.
During a celebration Monday Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson congratulated the staff and students.
Thompson said the U.S. Department of Education looked at all of the achievement scores across the nation and noticed that Lincoln Montessori has some of the highest scores year after year.
"100 percent of our students hit proficiency marks on the state test every year which is really outstanding. That's deserving of recognition because it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach that level of achievement year after year."
Former Principal Troy Berryman said the application process wasn’t easy, but was well worth it after finding out they were getting the award.
Lincoln Montessori is one of 362 schools in the nation that got the award.