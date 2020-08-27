NORFOLK - Numerous staff at Lincoln Montessori Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Norfolk Public Schools Communications Director Sarah Dittmer, approximately 30% of the staff assigned permanently to Lincoln Montessori have tested positive.
The district is taking pre-emptive steps to address the issue.
There will be free, confidential testing to all Lincoln Montessori staff and students from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday at the school parking lot.
The school will also be closed Friday to do the testing and remote learning will begin on Monday. On-site learning won’t resume until September 14th.
All other schools in the district will remain in “Yellow” status with 100% on-site instruction.
At this point, no students at Lincoln Montessori have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Thompson stated, “We are very concerned about our staff and students’ safety and are taking these actions at Lincoln Montessori, so that we can accurately assess the situation in this building and devise an appropriate response plan. The ELVPHD and the DHHS Epidemiology team have been very helpful. We appreciate their assistance and will continue to work with them as we move forward to develop a plan that maximizes our students’ and staffs’ safety."