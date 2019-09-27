NORFOLK - Lincoln Montessori Elementary School, one of the seven elementary schools of Norfolk Public Schools, has been honored as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
This highly prestigious honor is awarded to schools considered “Exemplary High Performing” by national standards. The school applications are evaluated and reviewed extensively among public and private schools throughout the nation.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced via video press release that 362 schools in the United States were recognized for their outstanding performance in student achievement. Lincoln Montessori Elementary School was one of six schools from Nebraska recognized nationally in this announcement.
Lincoln Montessori Elementary School was established as part of the Norfolk Public Schools in 1992 with the first kindergarten class at the former Victory Elementary School. The school now has 134 students in kindergarten through fourth grade, with 2019-20 serving as the first school year to initiate a second kindergarten class of students.
Each year the program will expand to include a second grade level classroom until it advances to a full two-track program, serving about 250 students, in fall 2023.
The Montessori method of education is a child-centered educational approach that nurtures children’s innate curiosity — encouraging them to explore and learn from the world around them.
Students work and learn at their own pace, developing concentration, motivation, persistence and discipline.
The teacher in a Montessori classroom facilitates learning by observing the child’s needs and directing the child toward appropriate learning materials, which are specially designed and sequenced to provide children with real life and concrete experiences.
Although there are both large- and small-group activities throughout the day, the child’s academic instruction is most often individually presented. Each child is carefully observed to assure respect for his or her own level of ability and progress. One learner is not compared or paced with another.
Angie Hausmann, principal of Lincoln Montessori, said it is a great honor to be named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the 312 public and 50 private schools at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14-15.
Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting a celebration on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Montessori school gym. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. More details will be available soon on the school website.