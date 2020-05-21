LINCOLN - Presage Analytics, a Lincoln startup founded in 2013, announced a new COVID-19 traceability module to its software last week.
Product Director Gwyn Evans says they provide software to food and beverage manufacturers to help them manage safety and quality, and now the manufacturers can implement and track COVID-19 CDC best-practices in their facilities through the software.
Evans says the equipment also allows companies to track sanitation and incidents throughout the facility to map and visualize the movement of employees throughout the facility.
"We're Nebraskans, we're a Nebraska company, and it means a lot to us to be able to help our community right now. We're a small business and that's mostly what we're interested in, trying to think of ways to help Nebraska make it through this."
Evans says they’re welcoming plants who are interested in the technology to reach out for assistance.
For more information go to PresageAnalytics.com.