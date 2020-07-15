NORFOLK - Heritage of Bel-Air has been closed to outside visitors since early March, but just announced limited visitation for family only.
Public Relations Coordinator Trisha Benton says all 157 team members have completed their baseline COVID-19 testing with negative results.
Benton says they’ve put some safety measures in place.
"Visitors will undergo a health screening when they get here which includes getting their temperature taken and health questions asked about possible symptoms. Both the residents and the visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. We also have some cleaning and disinfection measures in place."
Benton says visits are limited to family only with two visitors per resident and only one visit per week.
She says visitation could become more relaxed or taken off the table as an option depending on if coronavirus cases rise or drop.