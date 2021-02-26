STANTON - A Stanton resident has been elected to the Nebraska State Fair Board.
Tom Schellpepper was elected as the District 3 representative and Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Tom Dinsdale to serve as the Grand Island representative.
Schellpepper says District 3 covers 13 counties in Northeast Nebraska.
"I grew up around fairs as my father was on the State Fair Board in the 80's and 90's and believe I've only missed a couple of them. I've also been involved with the county fair on various levels for a number of years. The opportunity came up to represent the State Fair and I am happy to do it."
Schellpepper says he looks forward to being a part of the fair’s growth and encourages you to look out for all of the new changes coming this summer as they’re going back to outdoor concerts, splitting the weekends for 4H and FFA along with other fun changes.
The fair is set to begin August 27th.