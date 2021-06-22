LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently provided new life saving equipment throughout the state.
Automated external defibrillators were provided to every law enforcement agency thanks to funding from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Travis Shepler with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they received 119 AEDs, which will equip every conservation officer.
"That's going to be about 65 AEDs and the rest of those 119 will go into different park facilities and park superintendent vehicles throughout the State of Nebraska."
Shepler says many of the conservation officers work in very rural areas, and seconds matter during a cardiac arrest.
He says training for the new equipment was provided through the grant funding as well.