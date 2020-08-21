NORFOLK - As we approach the end of August the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you an executive order for license and vehicle registration renewal is about to expire.
Sergeant Trinity Jones says the order was in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you have an expired license, registration, or any sort of titling issue with a vehicle you purchased from March until now you have until September 1st to get the vehicle register or make the corrections to your driver's license."
Jones says anyone over the age of 72 and older whose license expired between March 1st and December 31st of 2020 will have their license automatically expired for a year.
Sergeant Trinity Jones was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.