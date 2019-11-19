NORFOLK - A local author is set to speak at the Norfolk Public Library Tuesday and showcase his recent book.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says Zach Jorgensen will be on hand talking about his new picture book “Wheelchairs Aren’t Scary.”
"The story behind it I think is really interesting and inspirational because Zach wrote this book as a response to what he say from kids who would see him in his wheelchair and they would be afraid of the wheelchair itself. He wanted to address that situation, help kids feel comfortable, and let kids know that his wheelchair helps him."
Chamberlain says Jorgensen has a degree in graphic design and he was able to use his skills to create the picture book.
It’s for Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfolk Public Library.