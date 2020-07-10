Library eases restrictions

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library has announced some updates to its library services and COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect Monday.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says since the building is limited to 50-percent capacity under the current directed health measures, staff felt it was safe to ease certain restrictions.
"As we opened up the last couple of weeks, we've been monitoring traffic and how many people have been coming into the building at a time. We felt really confident the biggest change we could make right now is remove that time limit. Initially when we opened we had a 30-minute time limit per visit, which really limited people who were trying to work from home or do online classes remotely. This allows them to come in to use the library for a longer span of time."
Chamberlain says the meeting rooms, study rooms, MakerSpace, and microfilm machines have all been reopened and are ready for use under the 50-percent capacity guidelines.
For online services go to NorfolkNe.Gov.