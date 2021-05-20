NORFOLK - The Liberty Centre has been in the Norfolk area for over 30 years serving people 19 and older recovering from mental illness.
People can choose to donate to the Liberty Centre during the 6th annual Norfolk Area Big Give Tuesday.
Cadena Russell says donations to the Centre during the Big Give will definitely make an impact.
"There's a lot of people who have mental health disorders and they can't afford the services out there, and so by participating in this event all the proceeds we make will help pay for the services we can offer to them so they don't have to struggle anymore."
Russell says they’ll be delivering the root beer floats to those who ordered one Tuesday between 1 and 4.
To place your orders, call or text Bev at 402-860-1586.