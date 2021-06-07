Letter sent urging Biden Admin to address border crisis

WASHINGTON D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation recently joined all 50 state Farm Bureaus and Puerto Rico Farm Bureau in sending a letter urging the Biden administration to address the surge of undocumented immigrants entering the United States.
The letter went to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
The letter also states human smugglers known as “Coyotes” are reaping a windfall from leaving people destitute.
Russell Boening, President of the Texas Farm Bureau, says the letter should send a message about the gravity of the problem.
"We're very grateful for that, and I think it sends a message that people recognize there's a problem. I think people recognize that it's not a partisan issue, it's a humanitarian issue. Just the fact that all the Farm Bureau signed on and we're very grateful for that, and I think everybody recognizes that it is a crisis.”
He says local and state law enforcement officials don’t have the resources to deal with the surge, and it’s time for Washington, D.C., to address the crisis.