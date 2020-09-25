NORFOLK - The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted to officially declare a drought across the district at its meeting Thursday night.
The board will continue to meet and discuss potential plans to respond if conditions worsen to a D4 drought. Their Drought Mitigation Plan is used to protect the health and welfare of the public as directed by the LENRD’s Groundwater Management Plan.
In other business, the board voted to establish the average cost of Deep Soil Sampling for Fiscal Year 2021 as $55.99 per sample and to limit the number of cost-shareable samples to 1 sample per every 25 acres.
The board approved a contract with Derek and Austin Becker of Norfolk to complete Flow Meter Preventative Maintenance Services in the LENRD’s portion of Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Wayne, and Thurston Counties.
The board also certified 129 parcels of irrigated acres at the certification hearing held during the board meeting.
The next LENRD board meeting will be Thursday, October 22nd at 7:30 p.m.