LINCOLN - Tuesday is day 19 of the 90-day Nebraska Legislative session and Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton has bills that are making progress.
Gragert said four of the bills he introduced were heard in public hearings this past week. LB 77 has advanced to General File.
He said this past Thursday he introduced LB 395 before the Natural Resources Committee.
"LB 395 would give the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission more flexibility to work quickly with landowners and hunters to control crop damage, by giving them additional tools to more effectively manage the state's big game population. The legislation would expand the authority to designate a special deer depredation season or extend an existing deer hunting season to also include antelope and elk."
Gragert said LB 395 also increases the number of landowner antelope and elk permits and establishes an “Earn a Bull” program serving as an incentive for landowners to provide access for antlerless elk hunting on their property.
He said the chair of the Revenue Committee, Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced LR 22 which would cap the real property tax revenue of a political subdivision at three percent of the amount raised in the prior fiscal year.