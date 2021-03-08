WASHINGTON D.C. - The Cattle Market Transparency Act would bring much needed changes to cattle markets, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Congressional Relations Director Scott Bennett says events last year highlighted the need for reform.
“After an extremely volatile 2020 in the cattle market, producers became exceedingly frustrated. This bill helps ease much of that frustration by creating a contract library for producers to compare the terms of their contracts versus others in the industry. It also mandates that a packer report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days. This is a requirement that already exists in the swine industry and will better help industry to project estimated slaughter numbers and the packers need for cattle.”
The Farm Bureau passed policy objectives during the Virtual Annual Convention earlier this year detailing how cattle markets can be more transparent.
Bennett says supporting Senators Deb Fischer and Ron Wyden’s Cattle Market Transparency Act is a huge step forward for AFBF.