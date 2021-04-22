Nebraska state flag

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political party focused on legalizing marijuana can now run candidates and claim registered voters in Nebraska after it gained official state recognition.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen says the Legal Marijuana NOW Party has met the requirements to qualify as a political party.

The designation allows voters to register with the party, and party officials can nominate candidates for partisan offices.

Activists Mark Elworth Jr. and Krystal Gabel, who frequently run for public office, say they collected more than 10,000 signatures over four years to gain party status. Approximately 6,800 signatures were needed.

Tags

In other news

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A conservative radio host in Omaha lost his job for a social media post criticized as racist that he sent minutes after the conviction of a white former Minneapolis police officer for the killing last year of a Black man.