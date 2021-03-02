AltEn Ethanol Plant

AltEn ethanol plant is seen in Mead, Neb. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. State regulators filed a lawsuit Monday, March 1, 2021 accusing the Nebraska ethanol plant of repeatedly failing to comply with their orders to clean up wastewater and old, pesticide-laced seed corn. 

 (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against an ethanol plant.

During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday it was announced the 97 page document was filed against AltEn in Mead.

Jim Macy, director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said this is a result of numerous concerns shared from citizens and an investigation into the matter.

"The department developed the evidence and took administrative actions to support the complaint and we'll continue to work closely with the attorney general's office to reach a final resolution with this matter. I hope today's announcement brings you a measure of relief and confidence that AltEn is being called upon to address these environmental violations."

The attorney general’s office says AltEn has three primary lagoons on its property to hold its contaminated wastewater, and at this time, AltEn has significant stockpiles of contaminated distiller’s grain and is operating its lagoons at improperly high levels.

Ricketts said AltEn terribly managed and this does not represent the ethanol industry in Nebraska.

