LINCOLN - With lots of big game hunting opportunities coming up this fall, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging hunters to purchase permits beginning Monday.
Big Game Program Manager Luke Meduna says on Monday you can purchase any of the remaining deer, antelope, and elk permits they have available.
Meduna says if you want elk or antelope permits, you better buy them fast.
"On the deer side, they're all available. There's thousands of the normal deer permits, but the other species like elk and antelope are pretty limited. Also our antelope doe fawn permits go on sale and they're fairly limited and go very quick."
Meduna says the permits will be available to purchase through the end of big game seasons.
To view a list and purchase them visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov.