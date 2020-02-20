ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the 57 Americans who've been held in quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard camp left the location Thursday.
They landed at Omaha's Eppley Airfield on Feb. 7, having flown from the Wuhan region of China. They soon were bused to Camp Ashland.
On Thursday morning, all of those in quarantine left Camp Ashland and headed to the Omaha airport.
During their stay, one woman who developed a cough was tested for the virus and was cleared.
They've not been asked to wear masks or take any other health measures as they leave or once they arrive home.