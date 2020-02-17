The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network

NORFOLK - The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network's annual results meetings kick off this week.

Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says the meeting will feature the results of numerous research studies conducted in Nebraska by Nebraska farmers.

Ohnesorg says you’ll get access to unbiased research on a variety of products and practices.

"These studies are primarily led by growers that have ideas they want to try out. This is a good chance to see what some of the other growers across the state are doing."

Ohnesorg says attendees will also receive a booklet that includes all of the studies and results.

The Norfolk meeting is set for Thursday at the Madison County Extension office with check in at 8:30.

To register email OnFarm@unl.edu. Lunch will be provided.

